PBC Fire Chief on admin leave until resignation

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The shake up within Palm Beach County Fire Rescue continues.

Chief Jeff Collins, who resigned last Friday, and tried to rescind his resignation Monday, is now on administrative leave. The County Attorney tells us his administrative leave is effective until Friday, January 19th, when his resignation becomes official.

Replacing him at the top of the department, on an interim basis, is Chief Michael Mackey.

Sources tell Contact 5 the resignation was put into motion, after a series of Contact 5 investigations uncovered allegations of harassment and discrimination within Fire Rescue. Contact 5 found four lawsuits alleging so. One was filed by Captain Amanda Vomero, who claimed a District Chief was sexually harassing her on a regular basis. Another by a Chief who said he was retaliated against for defending her.

Verdenia Baker was not happy with how Collins handled those allegations, according to sources. She also received a letter from the "Anonymous Women of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue" on January 5th, that pushed her to fire him. Contact 5 first told you about that letter over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Contact 5 spoke to an employment lawyer, about whether Chief Collins could rescind his resignation.

"It’s not a letter I would typically expect to see in situation like this," said Employment Arthur Schofield, who is not associated with Palm Beach Fire County Rescue Chief Administrator Jeff Collins', after he took a look at the letter Collins' lawyers sent to County Administrator Verdenia Baker Monday.

The letter announces Chief Jeff Collins is rescinding his resignation, because he claims Baker and two other county officials demanded his resignation "under duress, with undue influence, and without counsel or an explanation of his rights or benefits."

"The Chief is employed under what is known as the at-will doctrine. And the at will doctrine allows for separation at any given point for any or no reason as long as it’s not for an illegal reason," said Arthur Schofield.

Chief Collins does not have an employment contract or an avenue in which to appeal his employment status.

"They could have terminated him without any opportunity to resign, without any notice of any wrongdoing. They could have simply exercised their rights to let him go," said Schofield.

But sources tell Contact 5, Chief Collins was offered a position at Palm Beach County facilities last Friday, during a meeting with County Administrator Verdenia Baker, Assistant County Administrator Nancy Bolton and Human Resources Director Wayne Condry. That employment was set to start after his resignation, if he accepted.

Schofield said he was better off just accepting that deal.

We asked Schofield if the county could just fire Collins now. He said, "Absolutely. And it has no obligation to retract or re-consider what they may have accepted as a resignation notice."

Collins' lawyers would not comment Tuesday, saying they will be holding a news conference Friday to address everything.

As we've been reporting since Saturday, several firefighters tell Contact 5, even with Collins' resignation, it's not over.

As we told you Saturday, just last week, Contact 5 investigator Sam Smink received a letter, signed by "The Anonymous Women of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The letter was also sent to Palm Beach County Commissioners, and Verdenia Baker, according to the group.

The letter expressed disappointment in county leadership, for failing to take significant actions toward Chief Jeff Collins and other fire rescue leaders.

In the letter, the female firefighters said they were disappointed Chief Chris Hoch only got a written reprimand, after admitting to spreading sex rumors. The group asked the Commissioners, and Baker, to not let "Chief Hoch's attitude be the standard used on how women can be treated at Fire Rescue."

Here is a copy of that letter.