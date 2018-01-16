Group sues to block net-neutrality repeal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group sues to block net-neutrality repeal

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia has sued to block the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules .

These rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's push to undo them inspired both street and online protests in defense of the Obama-era rules.

New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the suit, said Tuesday that the end of the net neutrality rules would hurt consumers and businesses.

Tech companies and public-interest groups are also expected to file suit or help with litigation against the repeal.

