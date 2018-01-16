PBSC to discuss fate of Early Learning Center

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

We have new information on a local school's fight to stay open.

Parents reacted angrily when the early learning center in Palm Beach Gardens announced in November it would close.

But after our first story on the issue aired in November, the school offered hope it might stay open.

Palm Beach State College runs the Center for Early Learning (CEL) and the college made plans to close the campus this June due to budget cuts. That announcement was made suddenly in November when a letter was sent to parents and teachers.

Because of a massive parental outcry, the college's Board of Trustees agreed to reconsider and are expected to make a decision on Tuesday night.

Sally Loder feels the fate of her children's school lies in the hands of the parents.

“We need to keep it alive, let us keep going," she told WPTV on Tuesday afternoon.

Loder has had one young child go through CEL's program and another child is currently enrolled. Following plans to close the school, she joined with other parents to rally for the school to remain open.

“You can’t put any price on a consistent learning environment," she said. “They helped raise my children and they helped instill this level of learning that I might not have been able to do."



At least 20 teachers could lose their jobs and as a teacher herself, Loder said she is devastated.

“These people have been there for 10, 15 years. Where do they go? What do they do now?" she said.

One of the center’s teachers spoke to WPTV anonymously and said the initial announcement shocked her so much, she thought it was a joke.

"Losing this building and this position and this opportunity, I can't look at the children in the eyes, I can't look at the parents. I'm lost. I'm broken," she said.



The center opened in 2001 for children of college staff and students but since expanded to the public. It's now mostly made up of outside families and the school says it could no longer afford to run it.

But in December, parents said the college told them it wasn't just about money but about space needed to put new administrative offices.

“They proposed a problem, we proposed solutions. And they need to listen to us," said Loder.

Either way, parents are hopeful for some good news.

“All we need now is to be given the opportunity that this is going to work," said Loder.

Several parents will be speaking out at Tuesday's meeting with plans to present fundraising solutions and even a business and marketing plan to help the keep the center open.

The meeting with the Board of Trustees starts at 5 p.m. at the Lake Worth Campus.