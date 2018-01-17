Final vote for Odyssey Middle boundary changes

-
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
If your child attends Odyssey Middle School in Boynton Beach, you should learn Wednesday night where they will attend school next year.
The school board is expected to take a final vote on boundary changes.
The district decided to close the middle school at the end of this school year because of low attendance numbers.
The more than 700 students who currently attend the school will be rezoned to five other middle schools.
Those schools include:
- Carver Middle School
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School
- Congress Middle School
- Woodlands Middle School
- Lantana Middle School
The largest chunk of students will be rezoned to attend Congress Middle School.
The district has said it plans to lease the campus to South Tech Academy.
If approved at Wednesday night's meeting, the changes will go into place next school year.
Click here to look at the Odyssey Middle School Boundary study.