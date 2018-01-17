Delray spent $2.1M on generators for generators

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Cities and municipalities continue to make changes in policy that could help during the next hurricane.

On Tuesday night, the city of Delray Beach ratified its budget to help pay for generators bought during Hurricane Irma.

The 23 generators, costing around $2.1 million will help power sewage pumps when the power goes out.

In the days following Hurricane Irma people were told not to flush their toilets, run their showers or drain their water.

Officials warned continuous use could cause wastewater to spill into homes and streets.

The Palm Beach Post reported that happened in at least one occasion on Lake Ida Road, however it was cleared before it reached the Rainberry Bay community.

More money is needed to buy the plugs and cables needed to hook up the generators to the system, the Post reports.

Delray Beach already applied to be reimbursed by FEMA for the cost of the generators.