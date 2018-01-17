SWAT training awakens Port St. Lucie residents

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Some concerned Port St. Lucie residents said they woke up Wednesday morning to explosions.

Police tell WPTV that a SWAT team is doing training in the city, which caused the ruckus. No one is in danger.

A spokesperson for the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the SWAT team has a long training day ahead, so they started before sunrise.

Police said they also didn't want to interrupt traffic during rush hour.

One resident, who said they live on Cameo Boulevard, posted on social media that they heard a loud boom around 4 a.m., while some heard blasts north of Crosstown Parkway.

Video posted to the SLC Scanner Facebook page showed a heavy presence on the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway around 5 a.m. with the road block off.