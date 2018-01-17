Cold weather shelter opening in Indian River Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cold weather shelter opening in Indian River Co.

The Source, a Christian outreach ministry for the homeless and needy, will be providing a cold weather shelter in Vero Beach starting at Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Ave. in Vero Beach.

Guests should plan to arrive before 10 p.m. and are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday.

The Source said donations would be sincerely appreciated. In addition to monetary donations, the facility is currently in need of food items.

For further information on the cold weather shelter operation, call Tony at The Source at (717-435-2312).

