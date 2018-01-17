Man's body found encased in concrete

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

DENVER (AP) — A woman has been charged with murder after her father's body was found encased in concrete in the crawl space under his home in a Denver suburb.

KUSA-TV reported Tuesday that 69-year-old William Mussack's body was found Jan. 10, a month after friends and family stopped hearing from him.

Court records say Mussack texted his son Dec. 7, saying he might have been drugged by his daughter, 45-year-old Dayna Jennings.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home where she lived with her father.

Investigators say Jennings asked for a lawyer and stopped talking as they broke up concrete in the house's crawl space.

She was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human's body.

Booking documents did not list an attorney for Jennings.

