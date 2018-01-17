Man's body found encased in concrete

-
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
(Source: Twitter)
DENVER (AP) — A woman has been charged with murder after her father's body was found encased in concrete in the crawl space under his home in a Denver suburb.
KUSA-TV reported Tuesday that 69-year-old William Mussack's body was found Jan. 10, a month after friends and family stopped hearing from him.
Court records say Mussack texted his son Dec. 7, saying he might have been drugged by his daughter, 45-year-old Dayna Jennings.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home where she lived with her father.
Investigators say Jennings asked for a lawyer and stopped talking as they broke up concrete in the house's crawl space.
She was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human's body.
Booking documents did not list an attorney for Jennings.
Associated Press 2018