VIDEO: Kids celebrate power back on at PR school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Kids celebrate power back on at PR school

(CNN) - Staff and students were overcome with joy after electricity was returned to a school in Puerto Rico after 112 days!

The lights came back on Jan. 11 at Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in Puerto Rico.

Officials said the school had been without electricity since Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, destroying the electric grid.

Florida Power and Light sent linemen and support staff to the island this month to help in restoration efforts. 

FPL sent 140 lineworkers and support staff to Puerto Rico in December.

Courtesy CNN Newsource

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.