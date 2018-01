Cold weather shelters are opening

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

PALM BEACH COUNTY

The following cold weather emergency shelter locations will be open beginning at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, 1/17/2018; and will close as necessary based on weather conditions as outlined in the Cold Weather Shelter Plan.

West County Senior Center

2916 State Rd. #15

Belle Glade

Transportation to shelters will be via Palm Tran at designated pick up locations. Transportation information can be obtained by contacting:

Palm Beach County Crisis Line

Dial 211 or toll free at (866) 882-2991

Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management

(561) 712-6400 or (561) 712-6428

MARTIN COUNTY

Martin County, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will open one cold weather shelter tonight, Wednesday, January 17 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Shelter Location

Gertrude Walden Child Care Center

601 SE Lake Street

Stuart, FL 34994

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

The Source, a Christian outreach ministry for the homeless and needy, will be providing a cold weather shelter in Vero Beach starting at Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The Source is located at 1015 Commerce Ave. in Vero Beach.

Guests should plan to arrive before 10 p.m. and are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday.

The Source said donations would be sincerely appreciated. In addition to monetary donations, the facility is currently in need of food items.

For further information on the cold weather shelter operation, call Tony at The Source at (717-435-2312).

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Okeechobee County in partnership with the Okeechobee Chapter of the American Red Cross will open a cold weather shelter at 7:00 PM tonight, Thursday January 17, 2018.

Lockdown of the shelter will be at 10 PM.

The shelter will be located at the Douglas Brown Community Center, 826 Northeast 16th Avenue, Okeechobee FL 34972.



County government supplied the shelter information on this page.