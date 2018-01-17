Philadelphia sues opioid makers

-
Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey's death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against drug companies that make prescription opioids, saying they've created "an unprecedented public health crisis."
It seeks to halt what the city calls deceptive marketing practices and force the drugmakers to pay for treatment costs and reimburse it for the money it has spent responding to the addiction epidemic.
Mayor Jim Kenney says the epidemic "has exacted a grim toll" on Philadelphia. The city says the number of fatal overdoses for 2017 is expected to reach 1,200, one-third more than 2016.
The defendants named in Wednesday's filing manufacture painkillers. The companies have said in similar lawsuits they don't believe litigation is the answer, but have pledged to help solve the crisis.
The city is joining a growing list of U.S. cities and states suing opioid manufacturers.Associated Press 2018