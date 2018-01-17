Stuart police on hand for manatee's release

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

An injured manatee has recovered and is back in the wild.

Stuart police were on hand for the release of Jedi into the St. Lucie River.

Police said the manatee was discovered almost two years ago orphaned and in bad shape near North River Shores.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Jedi to the Miami Seaquarium, police said. There was a detour to the Columbus Zoo and then back to Miami until his release, according to police.

The department warns boater to watch out for manatees and respect manatee protection zones.