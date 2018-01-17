Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes a scare

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle.

KOMO reports an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor Wednesday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.

Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn't clear what the object was. As a precaution the facility was locked down and the hospital sent out the surveillance photo.

The man in the photo recognized himself and contacted hospital security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that's shaped like a sword.

Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

___