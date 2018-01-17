Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes a scare - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes a scare

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle.

KOMO reports an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor Wednesday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.

Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn't clear what the object was. As a precaution the facility was locked down and the hospital sent out the surveillance photo.

The man in the photo recognized himself and contacted hospital security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that's shaped like a sword.

Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

___

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.