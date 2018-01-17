Brightline train kills bicyclist in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline train kills bicyclist in Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Brightline train struck and killed a bicyclist in Boynton Beach Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue.

This is the second fatality involving a Brightline train in Boynton Beach this year.

A female pedestrian died last week when she crossed the tracks while the guard rails were down.

