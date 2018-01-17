Several shots fired at Boynton man's home

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

A Boynton Beach man wants answers after more than a dozen shots were fired at his home and car on Southwest 1st Street.

Simon Pierre says his family was watching a movie in the living room when they heard the shots.

He said it was difficult for them to get to a phone and call police because bullets kept pouring into the home. "Somebody was coming to kill," he said.

The 40-year-old's home is now covered with bullet holes.

He said he first heard the shots around 9:45 p.m. "I hear my wife screaming at the kids. Get down, get down," he recalled.

Simon was in the back room his wife and kids were watching a movie in the living room. When he heard the noise he went to check things out and that's when he saw his wife and kids taking cover.

Simon says the shots went on for around 10 minutes. Leaving bullet holes throughout his home and car.

"They shot all the tires and bullet holes everywhere," he said.

Luckily no one was injured, but Simon doesn't understand why they were targeted.

"I don't know nobody, I don't party, I don't club. I work. That's all."

Boynton Beach Police are investigating the shooting. In a news release, they said they've gotten reports of 9 shootings in the past 17 days.