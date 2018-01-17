Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lake Worth

A pedestrian was flown to a local trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Lake Worth Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened at 6:48 p.m. near Lake Worth Rd. and Military Trail. 

First arriving firefighters found the patient, an adult male, laying in the roadway. 

He was flown to a local trauma center in critical condition. 

