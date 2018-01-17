Odyssey Middle boundary changes approved

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

UPDATE: The school board has approved boundary changes for students who are currently attending Odyssey Middle School.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, residences that were in the boundary for Odyssey Middle School will now be assigned to either Carver Middle School-Delray Beach, Congress Middle School, Lantana Middle School and Woodlands Middle School PTSO.

Parents and students can learn more about where their students will attend in the 2018-2019 school year on the School District of Palm Beach County website.

EARLIER STORY:

If your child attends Odyssey Middle School in Boynton Beach, you should learn Wednesday night where they will attend school next year.

The school board is expected to take a final vote on boundary changes.

The district decided to close the middle school at the end of this school year because of low attendance numbers.

The more than 700 students who currently attend the school will be rezoned to five other middle schools.

Those schools include:

Carver Middle School

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

Congress Middle School

Woodlands Middle School

Lantana Middle School

The largest chunk of students will be rezoned to attend Congress Middle School.

The district has said it plans to lease the campus to South Tech Academy.

If approved at Wednesday night's meeting, the changes will go into place next school year.

Click here to look at the Odyssey Middle School Boundary study.