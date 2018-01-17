Local leader wants Brightline service to stop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local leader wants Brightline service to stop

UPDATE: The Bicyclist struck and killed by a Brightline train Wednesday has been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey D. King of Boynton Beach, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Investigators say King pedaled around the gates, which were down, in an attempt to beat the approaching train.

,US Senator Bill Nelson in a letter, asked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to improve rail crossing safety. Florida was in the top 10 nationwide in train involved deaths in 2016. 

Boynton Beach Commissioner Joe Casello wants Brightline to halt its service altogether until safety is improved. 
 

EARLIER STORY:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Brightline train struck and killed a bicyclist in Boynton Beach Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue.

"Local authorities are on the scene, and we are engaged with them as they begin their investigation," a Brightline spokesperson said in a statement.

This is the second fatality involving a Brightline train in Boynton Beach this year.

A female pedestrian died last week when she crossed the tracks while the guard rails were down.

"Unfortunately, since first posting this PSA on January 11th, our City has experienced two fatalities attributed to the Brightline high-speed rail in less than a week. These trains are traveling at approximately 7O-mph, so please exercise extreme caution when approaching the tracks. Be safe!," Boynton Beach Fire Rescue wrote on a Facebook post.
 

