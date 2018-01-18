Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Lantana

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting near Lantana in December.

Richard Anderson of suburban Lake Worth is charged with homicide in the shooting death of Jair Major, 25, in the 1000 block of Florence Rd. on Dec. 19.

A woman was also shot but survived her wounds. 

Anderson was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.