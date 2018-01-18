Police solve mystery of person found wandering - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police solve mystery of person found wandering

UPDATE: Delray Beach police say they have solved the mystery of a young person found wandering at a Tri-Rail station. Police say he's an Atlantic High student and he's now on the way to class.

EARLIER: 

Delray Beach police are trying to reunite a young man with his relatives.

Officers found him wandering at the Tri-Rail station in the city Thursday morning.

They say his name might be Wesley but he is not very talkative. 

If you recognize him please call Off. Rob Addea at (561) 243-7800.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.