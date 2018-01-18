Police solve mystery of person found wandering

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

UPDATE: Delray Beach police say they have solved the mystery of a young person found wandering at a Tri-Rail station. Police say he's an Atlantic High student and he's now on the way to class.

EARLIER:

Delray Beach police are trying to reunite a young man with his relatives.

Officers found him wandering at the Tri-Rail station in the city Thursday morning.

They say his name might be Wesley but he is not very talkative.

If you recognize him please call Off. Rob Addea at (561) 243-7800.

Do you know this young man? Please contact Off. Rob Addea at (561) 243-7800 if you recognize him. Apparently special needs, he was found wandering at the Tri-Rail station this morning. His name might be Wesley, though he isn't saying much else.

