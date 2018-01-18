PBSO pays $325K to family of shooting victim - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO pays $325K to family of shooting victim

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has settled a wrongful death suit after a deputy shot and killed a man in Belle Glade two years ago.

Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Cano fatally shot Henry Bennett, 19, in Belle Blade in January 2016 during a traffic stop.

Jasmine Rand of the Rand Law Firm confirmed the sheriff's office paid $325,000 to Bennett's family.

Cano said Bennett pointed a gun at him as he ran from the scene.

However, Bennett's family said the video showed he did not have a gun in his hand.

The state attorney's office decided not to press charges against Cano, saying the video supported his statements.

