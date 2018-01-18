PBSO pays $325K to family of shooting victim

-
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey's death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has settled a wrongful death suit after a deputy shot and killed a man in Belle Glade two years ago.
Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Cano fatally shot Henry Bennett, 19, in Belle Blade in January 2016 during a traffic stop.
Jasmine Rand of the Rand Law Firm confirmed the sheriff's office paid $325,000 to Bennett's family.
Cano said Bennett pointed a gun at him as he ran from the scene.
However, Bennett's family said the video showed he did not have a gun in his hand.
The state attorney's office decided not to press charges against Cano, saying the video supported his statements.