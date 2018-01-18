PBSO pays $325K to family of man shot by deputy

Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST 2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST 2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
More >>
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST 2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT (Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >> Posted: Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST 2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT Updated: Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST 2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article. More >> Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article. More >> Posted: Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST 2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST 2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has settled a wrongful death suit after a deputy shot and killed a man in Belle Glade two years ago.
Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Cano fatally shot Henry Bennett III, 19, in Belle Blade in January 2016 during a traffic stop.
Jasmine Rand of the Rand Law Firm confirmed the sheriff's office paid $325,000 to Bennett's family.
Cano said Bennett pointed a gun at him as he ran from the scene.
However,
showed he did not have a gun in his hand. Bennett's family said the video
The state attorney's office decided not to press charges against Cano, saying the video supported his statements.
PBSO released the following statement when asked for comment regarding the settlement:
"As a general policy the Sheriff's Office does not comment on any legal settlements because each case has its own set of unique legal complexities and issues. Each case is settled based on those complexities and always in the best interest of the Palm Beach County tax payers." Scripps Only Content 2018