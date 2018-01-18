Silver Alert issued for Palm City man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Silver Alert issued for Palm City man

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate an 85-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ambroise Gary Searle of Palm City.

The sheriff's office asks that you call 911 if you see him.

