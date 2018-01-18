Cops: PBSO corrections deputy faces drug charges

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy and her husband are accused of having a house for growing and selling marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Marquita and Bobby Perez, of South Bay, are facing charges for possessing marijuana and unlawfully having a property for trafficking, manufacturing, or selling a controlled substance.

Marquita Perez is a deputy sheriff with PBSO assigned to corrections, according to a spokesperson for PBSO.

PBSO narcotics agents searched the couple’s home near the 300 block of SE 3rd Ave in South Bay on July 26, 2017.

Agents reported finding more than 7,600 grams of marijuana in several bags inside a closet room.

Marquita Perez told deputies she works a lot a did not know of the marijuana in the home, the report states. She said she’s worked for the sheriff’s office for three years.

Two backpacks full of marijuana were found in laundry hampers, a deputy reported.

Bobby Perez was arrested on the day of the search warrant and bonded out of the Palm Beach County Jail. His case remains open.

Marquita Perez was not arrested at the time. Agents say they took her DNA and received a positive match to evidence seized in December 2017.

Perez was arrested on Jan. 17. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday on $41,000 bond.