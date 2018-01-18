Euri Jenkins pleads not guilty to killing wife

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

The man investigators say plotted to shoot and kill his wife in suburban Lake Worth appeared in court Wednesday.

Euri Jenkins, 31, entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of Makeva Jenkins.

“We maintain that not only is he not guilty, he’s innocent of these charges and that he is as much of a victim in this case as the family,” said Gregg Lerman, Euri Jenkins's attorney.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a masked man killed Makeva Jenkins after she opened the front door in June 2017. Shortly before her death, she posted on positive thoughts Facebook about her life and work.

“It’s devastating to see somebody come forward like that, and he has all the charges filed against him,” Gloria Willis Harold, Makeva Jenkins's grandmother said.

In September, 19-year-old Joevan Joseph was arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder. He has entered a not guilty plea.

A grand jury indicted Joseph and Jenkins last year.

“He was married to my child, he had children by her and now he’s on trial for doing what he did, he’s going to be tried for that,” Harold said.

Jenkins is expected back in court in April.