Keeping animals warm in the cold

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
(Source: Twitter)
Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.
While many of us are making preparations to stay warm tonight, don't forget the animals.
At LaPorte Farms in Sebastian, Robyn Coleman is busy as temperatures drop.
"Keep the birds warm," said Coleman.
She put some of her birds and monkeys inside.
As for the roosters? "Give them plenty of extra hay," said Coleman.
Most of the bird cages have heating lamps, but once it gets colder tonight, they'll put tarps over the cages to keep them warmer.
Owner Laura LaPorte has close to 100 animals on her farm. She always takes the necessary precautions.
"People don't realize animals get as cold as they do," said LaPorte.
A good reminder for everyone with pets in this cold weather.