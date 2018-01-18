1 Dead, 5 injured in Lake Worth crash

-
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
One person was killed and 5 others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth Thursday.
The crash happened at 5 p.m. near Malaleuca Lane and Congress Ave. East and westbound Melaleuca is shutdown at this time as investigators document the scene.
First arriving firefighters found one of the vehicles on fire with occupants trapped inside.
Four patients were transported to local trauma centers, one patient was treated and released and another was deceased at the scene, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Scripps Only Content 2018