Nouman Raja files 'Stand Your Ground' claim - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nouman Raja files 'Stand Your Ground' claim

Former Palm Beach Gardens Officer Nouman Raja's attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Raja under the 'Stand Your Ground' law.

Raja was charged with manslaughter and attempered murder charges in the shooting death of Corey Jones in October, 2015.

RELATED: Corey Jones: Grand jury finds police officer's use of force unjustified, charges him

Court documents were filed Thursday. 

This story will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.