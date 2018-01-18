Crash closes NB lanes of I-95 near Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash closes NB lanes of I-95 near Jupiter

Several northbound lanes of I-95 are closed near Jupiter due to a crash, according to Palm Beach Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened just pass the Indiantown exit. 

Officials say occupants trapped inside the vehicle are being extricated.

Trauma Hawk is responding to the location.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

