Trump to arrive back in Palm Beach County today

Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey's death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
More >> Updated: Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST 2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT (Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
President Donald Trump will once again make his way to Palm Beach County on Friday.
RELATED: More President Trump coverage
It's unclear when Air Force One will land at Palm Beach International Airport.
Traffic, water and air restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago. Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures in this area through Sunday.
were issued on Monday for this weekend's visit. FAA flight restrictions
The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.
This is the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.
