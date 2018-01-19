Trump to arrive back in Palm Beach County today

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

President Donald Trump will once again make his way to Palm Beach County on Friday.

It's unclear when Air Force One will land at Palm Beach International Airport.

Traffic, water and air restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago. Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures in this area through Sunday.

FAA flight restrictions were issued on Monday for this weekend's visit.

The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.

This is the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.