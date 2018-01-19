PBSO seeks man who tried to lure children

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

Palm Beach County deputies are looking to talk to a man who apparently tried to lure kids into his car last Friday in suburban Boynton Beach.

The sheriff's office said this situation played out Jan. 12 on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Lyons Road.

A student recorded the encounter on a cellphone.

Deputies said the students were walking home from school in the rain when a man in a silver car approached them.

The man said things like, "Why are you walking in the rain, get in the car."

He also apparently threatened to "call the cops" if the kids didn't get in the car with him.

He told them he had candy in his car and at his home. The man then got angry and drove off.

Deputies want to talk to him and find out more about what happened. If you know who he is, call the sheriff's office or have him contact them.