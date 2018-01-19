PB County fire chief to hold news conference

-
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
The attorneys for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Collins will hold a news conference Friday morning.
RELATED: Fire Rescue Advisory Board member weighs in
Collins resigned amid complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination within the department.
The 10 a.m. news conference is being held to get the chief’s side of the story out to the public.
Earlier this week, Collins said he wished to take back his resignation because he said his initial decision was made while feeling coerced.
Attorneys at Berman and Berman went a step further and said county officials told Collins he could either resign or be terminated immediately.
A series of WPTV-TV investigative reports revealed sexual harassment and discrimination complaints within the department while Collins was in charge.
The county says it is moving forward and assigned a new interim chief.
The county administrator recently sent an email to fire rescue employees stressing that the department is not in chaos and that interim chief is taking the department in a positive direction.Scripps Only Content 2018