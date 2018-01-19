Trump to arrive back in Palm Beach County Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump to arrive back in Palm Beach County Friday

President Donald Trump will once again make his way to Palm Beach County on Friday. 

FAA flight restrictions indicate Air Force One will land at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:15 p.m. 

Traffic, water and air restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago. Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures in this area through Sunday.

FAA flight restrictions were issued on Monday for this weekend's visit.

The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.

This is the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.  

