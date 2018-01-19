Trump may stay in D.C. as gov't shutdown looms

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The work that won't get done during a government shutdown

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his way to Palm Beach County on Friday, but the possible government shutdown may change his plans.

FAA flight restrictions indicate Air Force One will land at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:15 p.m.

Traffic, water and air restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago. Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures in this area through Sunday.

However NBC News Politics tweeted Friday morning that with a possible government shutdown, a White House official said Trump will not go to Florida until a funding resolution passes.

Pres. Trump is scheduled to fly to his south Florida estate Friday afternoon, but with government shutdown looming, White House official asserts that the president will not go to Florida until the continuing funding resolution passes - @albamonica — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 19, 2018

FAA flight restrictions were issued on Monday for this weekend's visit.

The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.

This would be the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.