Trump may stay in D.C. as gov't shutdown looms

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his way to Palm Beach County on Friday, but the possible government shutdown may change his plans. 

FAA flight restrictions indicate Air Force One will land at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:15 p.m. 

Traffic, water and air restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago. Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures in this area through Sunday.

However NBC News Politics tweeted Friday morning that with a possible government shutdown, a White House official said Trump will not go to Florida until a funding resolution passes.

FAA flight restrictions were issued on Monday for this weekend's visit.

The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.

This would be the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.  

