Publix offers 90-day supply of some common medications for $7.50

Publix has just launched a low-cost pharmacy drug program that gives customers a 90-day supply of certain generic medications for $7.50. 

“Healthcare costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes,"  said Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous, in a written statement.

Publix says the price is the same for every person regardless of insurance coverage.

Click here for a link to the complete list of medications and dosages.

