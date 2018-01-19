Publix offers 90-day supply of some common medications for $7.50

Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 12:48 PM EST 2018-01-19 17:48:59 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST 2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST 2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST 2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
More >>
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST 2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT (Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >>
Publix has just launched a low-cost pharmacy drug program that gives customers a 90-day supply of certain generic medications for $7.50.
“Healthcare costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes," said Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous, in a written statement.
Publix says the price is the same for every person regardless of insurance coverage.
Click here for a link to the complete list of medications and dosages.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.