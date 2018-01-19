Fire chief calls out PBC county administrator - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire chief calls out PBC county administrator

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Collins and his attorney spoke Friday morning and said he did not voluntarily leave his position but was coerced to step down by the county administrator. 

Collins resigned last weekend amid complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination within the department.

Earlier this week, Collins said he wished to take back his resignation because he said his initial decision was made while feeling coerced.

Attorneys at Berman and Berman went a step further and said county officials told Collins he could either resign or be terminated immediately.

Collins claimed Friday that Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker has an agenda to remove people that don't agree with her views.

A series of WPTV-TV investigative reports revealed sexual harassment and discrimination complaints within the department while Collins was in charge.

The county says it is moving forward and assigned a new interim chief.

The county administrator recently sent an email to fire rescue employees stressing that the department is not in chaos and that interim chief is taking the department in a positive direction.

