Trump to stay in D.C. as gov't shutdown looms

Traffic, water and air restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. around Mar-a-Lago.
However NBC News Politics tweeted Friday morning that with a possible government shutdown, a White House official said Trump will not go to Florida until a funding resolution passes.
The president was in town last weekend and departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday.
It would have been the fifth time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.
CHANGES TO TRAFFIC PATTERNS BEGINNING FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018 AT 8AM: The process of establishing checkpoints and road closures in and around Mar-A-Lago will begin Friday, January 19, 2018, tentatively at 8AM. Expect traffic delays and road closures in… https://t.co/EbuFdqYcvB