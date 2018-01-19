West Palm Beach police officer arrested

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The work that won't get done during a government shutdown

The work that won't get done during a government shutdown

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Friday they have arrested a female officer on charges of theft and official misconduct.

On Dec. 7, West Palm Beach officers arrested four people and charged them with burglary. The suspect were brought to the criminal investigations division where they were interviewed by

detectives.

During property inventory, police said one of the individuals who arrested said he was missing $100 from his property.

Police said the man was adamant that he had $600 hidden behind his cellphone case, but when a detective counted the currency in his presence, it totaled $500.



Police said a detective brought the discrepancy to the attention of the arresting officer, Crystal Homic.

Unsatisfied with Homic's response, police said the detective notified a supervisor, who checked

the trash receptacles for the missing money and an original property receipt witnessed by the detective and completed by another officer, which indicated $600 inventoried.

Police said neither of the items were located at that time.

A search of Homic's patrol vehicle yielded a property receipt she completed indicating $500.

Police said the missing $100 and the original property receipt were found inside a trash receptacle that was underneath a table where Homic was seated during this investigation and the burglary investigation, but previously checked by the supervisor.

That same evening, police said Homic was relieved of all police powers and placed on administrative leave.



Homic was arrested and charged with theft and official misconduct on Friday.