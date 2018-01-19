Still no motive found for Vegas mass shooting

-
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.
Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.
Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.Associated Press 2018