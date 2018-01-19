Still no motive found for Vegas mass shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Still no motive found for Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.

