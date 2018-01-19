Deadly shooting in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly shooting in West Palm Beach

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach.

Two people were shot in the 1200 block of N. Sapodilla Avenue, according to police.

One has been pronounced dead and the second has been transported to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call West Palm Beach Police or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

 

 

