Truck rollover causes Turnpike delays - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck rollover causes Turnpike delays

Commuters faced Turnpike lane closures in Martin County Friday afternoon.

A septic tank was southbound when it blew a tire, hit a wall and then flipped into the northbound lanes, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

It happened near the Stuart exit.

One person was hurt. The extent of the person's injuries was not released.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.