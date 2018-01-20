12-Year old boy shot in Boynton Beach

-
Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT
Friday, January 19 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-01-20 02:40:33 GMT
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >>
Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT
Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >>
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Boynton Beach.
Witnesses tell police that a gold or tan SUV pulled in front of the Cherry Hill Mini Market in the 1000 block of NW Fourth Street at around 2:45 p.m.
Three black males exited the car and began shooting at unknown men standing in the area.
The boy, who was down the street from the market, was struck by gunfire.
He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Boynton Beach police have set up an anonymous tip line for people to call and leave information at 561-742-6802.Scripps Only Content 2018