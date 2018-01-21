Missing and endangered man found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing and endangered man found safe

UPDATE: Joseph Bilotti's family says he was found safe.

---------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a missing endangered man suffering from Dementia.

87-year old Joseph Bilotti was last seen on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 3 p.m. when he drove away from his home in the 7800 block of Rinehart Drive in Boynton Beach.

He was driving a 2008 gray Mercedes Benz C300 (Tag #889NZR) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Joseph Bilotti is 5'8", 180 lbs., salt & pepper hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

He suffers from the early stages of Dementia. He is considered to be a Missing Endangered Adult.

If you should come into contact with Joseph Bilotti, call PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400.

