1 Dead in Pahokee shooting early Sunday

1 Dead in Pahokee shooting early Sunday

PAHOKEE, Fla. -- A man died in Pahokee after being shot early Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call at Ivy Lane and South Lake Avenue at 1:33 a.m.

Deputies investigated the area and learned that a shooting occurred at that location and the victim, an adult male, was transported by a friend to Lakeside Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-358-TIPS.

