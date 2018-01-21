Average US gas price jumps 4 cents

-
Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT
Sunday, January 21 2018 1:19 PM EST2018-01-21 18:19:48 GMT
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >>
Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT
Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >>
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.58.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is due to higher crude oil costs.
The current gas price is 22 cents above where it was a year ago.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.26 a gallon. The lowest was in Tucson, Arizona, at $2.16 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.99, up 5 cents from two weeks ago.Scripps Only Content 2018