Suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn't there. Then they took a closer look — and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet.

Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail, according to a report in the Herald of Rock Hill .

The Herald reports that McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting. They checked out the home after finding a car linked to McCrorey parked outside. They were initially told that the suspect wasn't inside but found him hiding when they did a sweep of the structure.

The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to an email Sunday asking whether it is representing McCrorey.

