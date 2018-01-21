Suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home

Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Sunday, January 21 2018 8:22 PM EST 2018-01-22 01:22:43 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST 2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn't there. Then they took a closer look — and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet.
Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail, according to a report in the
Herald of Rock Hill .
The Herald reports that McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting. They checked out the home after finding a car linked to McCrorey parked outside. They were initially told that the suspect wasn't inside but found him hiding when they did a sweep of the structure.
The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to an email Sunday asking whether it is representing McCrorey.
