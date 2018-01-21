Man dies while diving in underwater Florida cave - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies while diving in underwater Florida cave

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man died while diving in a popular underwater network of caves in Florida.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Davin Brannon was found dead Saturday at the Eagle's Nest cave-diving site in Weeki Wachee.

The sheriff's office says deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a diver in distress shortly after noon, and found Brannon dead when they arrived.

Sheriff's spokesman Michael Terry told WTSP-TV that Brannon, a certified diver, and a friend were barely inside the caves when he experienced a "medical episode."

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 11 people have died while diving in the caves at Eagle's Nest since 1981.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.