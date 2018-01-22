Suspect arrested in deadly Pahokee shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in deadly Pahokee shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. 

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at Ivy Lane and South Lake Avenue at 1:33 a.m.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Anthony Martin, 34, was transported by a friend to Lakeside Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

At 8:16 p.m., PBSO said they arrested Taraus McKinley, 29, in the case. 

McKinley was booked and charged with first-degree murder.

