High demand for immune-boosting IV treatment

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

With such an active flu season, many people are looking for any way they can to avoid getting sick.

One local wellness center says it is seeing more calls for its immune-boosting IV treatments.

RELATED: Busting myths about the flu | Flu widespread throughout the nation | Latest flu news

RevitalIV is based in Jupiter and West Palm Beach but also has a mobile van that will come to you to perform hydration therapy.

While the company offers many different IV treatments, they say right now they are seeing a big increase in calls for the "Rev" immune-boosting treatment.

Nurse practitioner Whitney Brown says the effects of the treatment will last about a week. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes for the full IV treatment to get into your system. She says it will help anyone feeling rundown or starting to get sick.

"It has a lot of B vitamins, vitamin C, some glutathione, which is one of the best antioxidants you can provide for your body. That will help your body keep you from getting the flu or other sicknesses that are going around," Brown said.

Patient Rachel Eisenberg works in the healthcare field herself, and has seen the impact of this flu season. She came in to the RevitalIV West Palm Beach location to get the immune-boosting IV.

"I think this year there have been a lot more people close to home, to me a lot of my patients have been sick, so anything you can do to keep your immune system high, is the best thing to do this season and I don’t want to get brought down,” said Eisenberg.

RevitalIV says it actually needs to hire more mobile nurses right now because of the high demand during flu season.

The immune-boosting IV will cost you $139 and they do not accept insurance.

Learn more at www.revitalIV.com.