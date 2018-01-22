City leaders seek feedback on Clematis St. plan

Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Sunday, January 21 2018 9:33 PM EST 2018-01-22 02:33:00 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST 2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey's death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST 2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT (Source: Twitter)
City leaders in West Palm Beach are seeking help from public on how they can improve Clematis Street.
RELATED: City leaders discuss Clematis St. renovations
Clematis Street is one of the most iconic streets in the city, serving as the sole business district when the city was first founded.
The street currently is as a place to both work and play, affectionately referred to by some as the “living room” of the buzzing downtown community.
City officials are seeking feedback on enhancements that may take place, including shade and tree canopy improvements, better lighting, café seating, paving, clearly marked pedestrian crossings and more.
Construction is planned for the months of May through October.
The decision about what will be constructed/renovated is expected Feb. 26.
To provide feedback on the ideas, the public can attend a meeting scheduled Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 Clematis St.
